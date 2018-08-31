63,576 Shares in Hexcel Co. (HXL) Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.92 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.78%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

