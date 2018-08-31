$712.48 Million in Sales Expected for Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to post sales of $712.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $788.10 million and the lowest is $618.11 million. Crossamerica Partners reported sales of $544.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAPL. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crossamerica Partners has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,625.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 10,695 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $194,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $238,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

