73,821 Shares in Fastenal (FAST) Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Fastenal accounts for about 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 87.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.