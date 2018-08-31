$762.93 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report sales of $762.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.30 million and the highest is $774.96 million. Genpact posted sales of $708.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.51 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of G traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.64. 585,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genpact has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $521,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 88.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

