888 Holdings Public (888) Hits New 1-Year Low at $226.00

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 230.80 ($2.98), with a volume of 947999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.60 ($2.96).

888 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 330 ($4.26) to GBX 318 ($4.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 Holdings Public to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.19) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.20 ($4.00).

About 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

