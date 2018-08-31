8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,872 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $36,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,987,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,725,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,739,000 after purchasing an additional 700,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 40.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,315,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 664,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $32,869,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,683,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.