9,194 Shares in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,748,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.81. Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.10.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

