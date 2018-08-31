9,390 Shares in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,345,000 after buying an additional 5,609,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,087,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,652,000 after buying an additional 3,007,823 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,761,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,945,000 after buying an additional 1,314,867 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,056,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 643,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 835,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.74 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.