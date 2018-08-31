A. O. Smith (AOS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. O. Smith earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6146215145658 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:AOS opened at $58.49 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $389,803.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,803 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

