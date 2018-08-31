Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Aaron’s worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,601,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,143 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,016,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 568,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 117.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 459,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 721,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,981.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,735 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAN opened at $49.23 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

