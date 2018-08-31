ABB Ltd (ABB) Stake Lessened by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,728 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3,057.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,515 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ABB by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $23.54 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

