ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives $363.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at $83,947,877.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $6,879,239.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,624,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,610,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 90.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after acquiring an additional 297,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 77.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 400,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,762,000 after acquiring an additional 174,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,384. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $144.01 and a 52-week high of $450.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

