Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,434,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 830,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,384,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,724,000 after acquiring an additional 524,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $735,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,410.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

ACN opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $128.29 and a 12-month high of $169.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

