Addus Homecare (ADUS) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Addus Homecare earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5749303873994 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ADUS opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.39.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $60,459,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

