Adient (ADNT) Bonds Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $91.75 and was trading at $92.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

ADNT stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient PLC has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 57.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,956,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,268,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 9.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,962,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,268,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,901,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

