Adrian Vazquez Sells 25,000 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) insider Adrian Vazquez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $433,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMEH opened at $15.43 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $571,000.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

