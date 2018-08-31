Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Position Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 958.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aduro BioTech were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,263,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,810,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 983,906 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth about $7,501,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $498.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 574.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADRO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

