Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196,553.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 86.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $196,553.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00858424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002869 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,139,756 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,319 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

