AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $554,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.92 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

