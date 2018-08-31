Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 253,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 193.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 95,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director James H. Perry sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $865,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $182,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.