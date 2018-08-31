AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 22,905 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $70,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $456.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $332.61 and a 12 month high of $458.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total value of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total transaction of $380,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,411,619. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

