Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,684 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393,336 shares during the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 334,617 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $185,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $200,039.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,422 shares of company stock worth $2,348,788. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $79.70 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

