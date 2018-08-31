AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AgroFresh Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4835092770177 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

AGFS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 10,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, Director George Lobisser sold 20,000 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 67,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $473,711.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 633,037 shares of company stock worth $4,166,464 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.