Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 59,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,829.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $89.86 and a 1-year high of $127.83.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

