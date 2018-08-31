AIT Therapeutics (AITB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage anti-microbial therapeutic company using nitric oxide to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections, which are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. It is advancing its revolutionary respiratory targeted system in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria. AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

AITB opened at $3.60 on Monday. AIT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). research analysts predict that AIT Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AIT Therapeutics news, Director Ari Raved sold 74,000 shares of AIT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

