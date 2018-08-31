Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AKCA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,648. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.32. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 192.97%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,389,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.