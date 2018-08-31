Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Holdings Cut by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

