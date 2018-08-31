Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albireo Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8968882933591 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.23. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

