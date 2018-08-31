All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $292.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.