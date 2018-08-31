Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allied Motion Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.259579752822 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $49.91. 2,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $472.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.85. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.04%. research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

