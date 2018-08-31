Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up approximately 0.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $113,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total value of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,330 shares of company stock valued at $104,803,309 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,239.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $905.00 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.