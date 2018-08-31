Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,589 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Seabridge Gold worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $11.35 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.71 and a beta of -0.32.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

