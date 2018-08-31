Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6,191.4% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $9,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, VP John Richard Klein sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,739.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $167,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,283.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $334,507 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.60 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

