Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,409 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.99. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

