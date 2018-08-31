Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,791 Shares of Endo International PLC (ENDP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 518.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,216 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Endo International by 529.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 419,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 27.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 356,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Endo International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endo International stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

