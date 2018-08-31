Alteryx Inc (AYX) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 102,279 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 102,279 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $5,751,148.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 265,819 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $14,654,601.47.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $57.83. 20,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,350. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 4,702.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Alteryx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

