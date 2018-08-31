Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altice USA from $16.25 to $35.29 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.19.

In other Altice USA news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 3,074,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,724. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.