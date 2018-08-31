Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

