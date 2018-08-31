Ameresco (AMRC) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameresco earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1704082342035 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Ameresco stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $521,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $840,700 in the last three months. 57.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.