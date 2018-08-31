American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 17,400 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,558,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 144.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,641,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 969,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of -0.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $556.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

