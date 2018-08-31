American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 75,945 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Emcor Group worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

EME opened at $80.19 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

