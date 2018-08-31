American Express (AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.81. American Express posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 280.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.