American Express (AXP) Position Cut by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 280.7% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,145,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $105.78 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

