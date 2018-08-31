American Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $310,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $260,247,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $134,713,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $79,578,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

