American Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 90.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,830,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,722,000 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment makes up 2.8% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $19,815,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $821,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $147,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

