American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,425 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,827,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,032,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,663,000 after acquiring an additional 713,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,400,000 after acquiring an additional 312,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,610,000 after acquiring an additional 402,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $6,254,642.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $31,845,563.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,967 shares of company stock worth $22,451,797 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

