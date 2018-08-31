AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet Sells 3,000 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $231,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,624. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

