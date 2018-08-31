Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Holdings Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $53,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $493,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,056 shares of company stock worth $763,305 over the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.39 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.