AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AmTrust Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. AmTrust Financial Services reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmTrust Financial Services.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. AmTrust Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFSI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 18,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,081. AmTrust Financial Services has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $61,707.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

