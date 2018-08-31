Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Lifted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,734,000 after buying an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after buying an additional 3,199,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $108,490,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9,511.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after buying an additional 1,161,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,304.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after buying an additional 1,011,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $950,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,305 shares of company stock worth $7,846,712. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

